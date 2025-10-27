South Tyneside Christmas light switch-ons - Dates, times, and more

Christmas is coming to South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council has revealed the dates and times for the borough’s 2025 Christmas light switch-ons.

We might still be in October but the festive period is fast approaching and the annual switch-on events mark the start of the Christmas programme in South Tyneside.

As always, there will be switch-ons in South Shields, Jarrow, and Hebburn.

This is everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Christmas light switch-ons:

What are the dates and times?

The Christmas lights switch-on in South Shields on Thursday, November 20, will mark the first festive event in South Tyneside for 2025.

Members of the public are invited to gather in Market Square, with the event starting at 6pm.

It will then be the turn of Jarrow on Friday, November 21, as crowds gather at Jarrow Focus from 4pm for the switch-on event.

Fountains Park, in Hebburn, will be providing the backdrop for this year’s final switch-on event - with the festivities getting underway from 4pm on Monday, November 24.

What entertainment can I expect at the switch-on events?

In South Shields, Cllr Jay Potts, the Mayor of South Tyneside, will lead the countdown to the switch-on moment, with members of the public told to expect an “evening full of cheer”.

There will be live singers, featuring artists from The NEXT Big Thing, and walkabout entertainments to get the crowd in the Christmas spirit.

Artists from The NEXT Big Thing will also be at the switch-on in Jarrow, as well as other “local entertainment” and appearances from “festive characters”.

Much like the other two events, Hebburn will also see artists from The NEXT Big Thing perform alongside other seasonal music and live entertainment.

Are they free to attend?

Just like in previous years, all three Christmas lights switch-on events are free for members of the public to attend.

This makes it the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

What other Christmas events are happening in South Tyneside?

There will be plenty to get involved in this Christmas time across South Tyneside, including the Winter Parade, pantomimes, Christmas fairs and markets, festive events, and more.

Full details of South Tyneside’s Christmas programme can be found at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/christmas.