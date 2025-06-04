South Tyneside CIC looks to tackle period poverty with menstrual care packs

A South Tyneside-based CIC is aiming to tackle period poverty in the borough.

The Rise of She, a South Tyneside community interest company (CIC), is aiming to tackle period poverty with the monthly distribution of 400 menstrual care packs.

Each pack, which costs £3.50 to produce through donations and support from local organisations and South Tyneside Council, contains five super tampons, five regular tampons, ten pads, five panty liners, and a bar of chocolate.

The CIC has launched the initiative as the cost of living continues to rise, especially when it comes to period products.

Dionne Moy, the director of The Rise of She, has highlighted that period poverty is a real issue to the South Tyneside community.

South Tyneside-based The Rise of She CIC has launched a campaign to tackle period poverty in the borough. | Other 3rd Party

She said: "Period poverty is a real issue right here in our community.

"When families are choosing between heating and eating, period products often become an unaffordable luxury.

“No one should have to miss work, school, or daily activities because they can't afford basic menstrual care.”

The Rise of She delivers the menstrual care packs to local food banks, community hubs and charities to ensure that they reach those who need them most.

The Period Dignity Campaign forms part of The Rise of She's broader mission to support women through hormonal journeys and life transitions.

Alongside the campaign, the CIC also runs the Sacred Womb Garden Project at Green Lane Allotments, Brockley Avenue, South Shields, and various wellness workshops, creating safe spaces for women across South Tyneside.

Volunteers came together at the Marsden Road Community Centre on Tuesday, June 3, to create more than 500 period packs and the CIC is on the lookout for more people to help across all of its projects.

Opportunities include packing and distributing menstrual care packs, supporting garden activities, and helping with community outreach.

For more information about The Rise of She, you can visit: https://riseofshe.co.uk/ or: https://www.facebook.com/Riseofshe/.

