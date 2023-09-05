South Tyneside Coast Road relocation project is officially complete

Watch more videos on Shots!

The South Tyneside A183 Coast Road relocation project, which has been ongoing since November 2022, is now officially complete.

It means that the scheme has been successful in realigning part of the road to move it back from the clifftops, which are vulnerable to erosion.

A 500m section, between Marsden Lime Kilns and the holiday park near the Marsden Grotto, has been moved inland by up to 24m.

The project followed a 2019 study, which highlighted that parts of the scenic route would be compromised in the future, because of ongoing erosion of the cliff face, including the formation of caves.

The Coast Road relocation scheme is now officially complete. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, hopes that the scheme will protect the picturesque road for years to come.

She said: “The new section of road is now in place and the old road will be returned to grassland.

“I’d like to thank drivers for their patience while this essential work has been carried out.

“This project was vital for public safety. It involved a great deal of planning and preparation because it was important to take account of the area’s natural and historical features.

“This route really showcases our beautiful coastline and we hope that this scheme will mean that it is protected for around 50 years.”

The area in which the road has been relocated is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation, due to its proximity to local wildlife habitats and near Marsden Lime Kilns, a scheduled monument.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, with Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

South Tyneisde Council has confirmed that the coastal footpath has already been ‘rolled back’ to a safe location away from the cliff edge.