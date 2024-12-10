Students at South Tyneside College are set to receive a boost from the UK and Ireland’s largest independent auction company.

Wilsons Auctions has donated two vehicles to South Tyneside College to allow students to get hands on experience and enhance their learning of the motor vehicle industry.

The donation aims to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical learning, as well as giving pupils real-world exposure to industry-standard vehicles.

It also further boosts South Tyneside College’s variety of motor vehicle qualifications, which the Institute of Motor Industry have structured and set out the assessment strategy for.

David Eglintine, lecturer in Motor Vehicle at South Tyneside College, has highlighted how important it is for students to be able to develop their skills in relation to real-world scenarios.

From left: David Eglintine, motor vehicle lecturer, John Howe, general manager of Wilsons Auctions, Steven Rowland, motor vehicle lecturer) and South Tyneside College students. | Other 3rd Party

He said: "We are incredibly grateful for this donation, which will give our students the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge that are vital for their future careers in the automotive sector.

“It’s fantastic when local businesses in the automotive industry, like Wilsons Auctions, collaborate with colleges.

“Their support can make a real difference in providing students with valuable opportunities."

Nigel Binks, associate director of UK sales at Wilsons Auctions, reflected on his own experiences in the motor industry and how the donation will help students.

He added: "Having started my career in the motor industry as an apprentice mechanic over 40 years ago, I understand the need for apprentices to be able to get ‘hands on’ experience with vehicle engines and gearbox’s so we were delighted to be able to help by donating these vehicles for that purpose."

South Tyneside College has a variety of motor vehicle qualifications in mechanics, repair and paint and all courses are delivered by experts who share practical knowledge and experience.

These practical qualifications are designed to demonstrate candidate’s skills on the job to show that they meet the national standards of automotive workers.

You can find out more about South Tyneside College’s automotive courses by visiting: https://www.stc.ac.uk/subject/motor-vehicle/.