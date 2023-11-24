South Tyneside comedian pens Christmas special starring Johnny Vegas

Hebburn-born Jason Cook is the writer behind the Murder They Hope comedy series.

A comedian from South Tyneside has penned a brand-new Christmas special television show, guaranteed to make us laugh this festive season.

Jason Cook, who has his own comedy club which takes place at South Shields theatre venue, The Customs House each month, inviting comedians from across the country to perform, is also an established television writer, and has written a brand-new show under his belt.

Jason has his own television production company, named Schnoobert Productions, and as part of that he has written the brand-new show, which is named Blood Actually: A Murder They Hope Mystery..

Jason first began his television writing career, after he created the BBC Two sitcom, Hebburn - which was based on the South Tyneside town he was born and raised in. Hebburn starred fellow comedian Chris Ramsey in the main role, alongside North East royalty, Vic Reeves (real name Jim Moir) and Gina McKee.

Jason then created a murder mystery spoof television special in 2017 named Murder on the Blackpool Express, starring Jonny Vegan and Sian Gibson in the lead roles. The show was broadcast on UK Gold, and is their highest rated show to date.

The success of the first television show led to the sequels, Death on the Tyne, Dial M for Middlesbrough, and Murder They Hope - which had two series.

Now, another sequel is in the works, which will air on UK Gold on Saturday, December 16.

Taking to social media to tell fans of the brand-new show, Jason wrote: “Saturday dec 16th! As xmassy as we could possibly make it!”

Blood Actually: A Murder They Hope Mystery will be on UK Gold this December.

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson will be reprising their roles as Terry and Gemma once again.