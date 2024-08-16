South Tyneside community leaders unite following country-wide disorder and protests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community leaders came together in South Shields to show unity and strength following disorder and protests across the country in recent weeks.

The trio, along with Superintendent Michelle Caisley of Northumbria Police South Tyneside, met with members of the town’s diverse community groups at the Ocean Road Community Centre.

The event was attended by local voluntary groups, business and faith leaders and was held to reassure residents that robust plans are in place to keep people safe, to talk and listen to concerns, strengthen partnerships and reinforce community cohesion.

Partners also moved to reiterate to people in the borough that they are working together to ensure that businesses have the confidence that any future protest activity does not impact their trade and that people should go about their daily lives.

Community leaders have joined forces in South Shields to show strength and unity following recent unrest across the North East and wider country. | Mark Savage

Cllr Dixon has vowed that the borough’s community leaders will continue to work together to ensure that people are kept safe.

She said: “South Tyneside is a tolerant and united community with a strong sense of belonging and the unacceptable scenes of disorder, hate and violence seen elsewhere are in no way representative of our inclusive and welcoming Borough.

“However, we appreciate that some of our residents, particularly those in our diverse communities, may still feel afraid, anxious and concerned at this time following unsubstantiated reports, rumour and misinformation shared online and aimed at creating harm and division.

“This is not who we are in South Tyneside. We take care of each other. We have excellent relationships with our local communities and have kept in close contact throughout developments.

“We want to reassure everyone that we are here working together to keep people safe, stand up against hatred, maintain peace and calm and remind people that South Tyneside remains open for business.”

Following the event, South Tyneside residents have been reminded not to share misinformation or unfounded rumours, especially on social media.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness commented: “Racism and violence has no place in South Tyneside and our great North East. I'm heartened by the way our communities stood up for our values and faced down those who seek to spread hate and division.

"As Mayor, I'm determined to bring people together, restore confidence in communities and ensure we remain united against the far-right or anyone who seeks to sow hatred of any kind.

That means thinking about the long-term response, as well as ensuring people can go about their daily lives here and now.

"I will listen to the concerns of all faiths and communities to ensure people feel safe right across the region.

“This community gathering was an important first step to understand how we might achieve the goal we all share - a peaceful, proud and prosperous North East."

Despite there no plans for future protests or demonstrations in the region, a robust policing plan remains in place to offer communities support throughout the North East.

Tough action is also being taken through the courts against those who caused violence and disorder in the region.

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), added: “The events of the last few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our communities, and those working to keep us safe.

“My sincere thanks go to all those who have been involved in our response.

“The regions response after being targeted with unwelcome violence and disorder is one that we can all be proud of, and showed the very best of our people.”

“Work remains to be done however, and I have met with communities across the region to hear the impact that these recent weeks have had, and the unacceptable harm & division that has been endured by so many.

“I want our communities to know that we are there for them and should anyone feel they need support as a result of recent events, we will be there for you.”

Anyone who is concerned following the recent unrest can contact Northumbria Police by direct message on social media or use he live chat function and report forms via: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/.

Alternatively, members of the public can get in touch with police by calling 101.