South Tyneside Council and unions 'commit' to ending bin strikes in the borough

South Tyneside Council, GMB and Unite have all stated that they are "committed to working together" to bring an end to industrial action which has impacted bin collections in the borough.

A joint statement from all three parties has revealed that engagement between the workforce and South Tyneside Council's leadership has been well received over the last few weeks.

Despite the progress, it has been confirmed that issues raised remain unresolved so industrial action will continue for the moment.

The latest round of strikes will come this week, with no bins being collected from Tuesday, February 20 until Friday, February 23, inclusive.

South Tyneside Council, GMB and Unite have all "committed" to ending strike action in the borough. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

A spokesperson on behalf of South Tyneside Council, GMB and Unite said: "South Tyneside Council, GMB and Unite unions have committed to work together to bring an end to industrial action that has disrupted waste collections in the borough.

"Engagement between the workforce and the Council’s Leadership and officers over the past week or two has been well received, the Council continues its commitment to listen to the workforce and address concerns.

"Although all parties acknowledge the progress, dialogue and engagement to date, issues currently remain unresolved and so industrial action continues.

"Planned industrial action for this week will continue and no bins will be collected from Tuesday 20 – Friday 23 February.

"A number of recommendations were made to move things forward, improving communication, ensuring a continued safe and efficient work environment, continued investment in the depot, and ensuring the best possible service for residents.

"All parties have committed to work hard to rebuild and strengthen relationships and improve practices and hope to reach a resolution in the near future.

"This progress allows the Council to bring forward a range of commitments to a very valued workforce.

"Early actions from recent meetings are in progress and the Council has made a clear commitment to the workforce to act further. Meaningful dialogue continues with all involved.

"The waste team delivers a key service to the residents of South Tyneside, supporting 72,000 households and emptying 6.5 million bins every year, often in challenging conditions.

"Their work is acknowledged and greatly appreciated.

"Residents and businesses are thanked for their continued patience and understanding during what has been a difficult and frustrating period for the Borough.

"Industrial action is never taken lightly, and all parties understand the inconvenience caused and reassure the people of South Tyneside of their utmost commitment to moving forward positively."

As the industrial action continues, the opening hours of the Recycling Village, on Middlefields Industrial Estate, have been increased (8am to 7pm) to help people dispose of their excess waste.

The number of visits per month for households with cars has also been doubled from four to eight, while disruption continues.

Anyone taking recyclable materials to the Recycling Village is reminded that these need to be separated into cardboard, glass and plastics.