South Tyneside Council awarded £1.6m to provide better cycling routes in the borough

The provisional funding has been awarded from the fourth round of the Active Travel Fund as part of a £17.7m package of investments in the North East’s walking and cycling infrastructure.

In South Tyneside, the money is set to be spent on improvements to the National Cycle Network (NCN) 1 route which runs along predominantly along the A183 from South Shields Foreshore to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority says it is likely the funding will be used to enhance the stretch of the route from Bents Park Road to the Coast Road for both cyclists and walkers.

South Shields Town Hall.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for Economic Growth and Transport, said: “This is fantastic news for our residents and will allow us to improve this route, making it even safer and more appealing.

“We already have a comprehensive walking and cycling network complemented by an excellent public transport system in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to create an environment where cycling, wheeling or walking become part of everyday life, and ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place is key to that.

“There are so many benefits to active travel, including boosting physical and mental health and wellbeing, helping to reduce carbon emissions and air pollution and creating connected communities.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that detailed design work for the scheme will now get underway before proposals are presented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ernest Gibson, lead member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change added: “Our Sustainable South Tyneside strategy sets out ambitious targets in our drive towards carbon neutrality.

“We’ll continue to do all we can to promote active travel to move us closer to our goal of a greener, cleaner borough and a low carbon future for our residents.”