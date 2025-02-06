Pensioners in South Tyneside are being reminded that they could be eligible for a £200 payment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council is calling on pensioners to see if they are eligible for a £200 payment if they just missed out on the Winter Fuel Allowance this year.

The local authority is working with agencies across the borough to support applications for around 1,250 pensioners who are just above the Pension Credit threshold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payments are targeted at those who are on a low income but not eligible for Pension Credit and Winter Fuel Allowance but may be impacted by the loss of the Winter Fuel Allowance and by rising energy prices.

Cllr Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector Partnerships and Equalities, has stated that it is South Tyneside Council’s aim to reach everyone who is eligible for the £200 payment.

He said: “We’ve already paid out cash to over 120 South Tyneside pensioners since we launched the scheme last month, but we want to reach absolutely everyone who could be eligible.

South Shields Town Hall. | Other 3rd Party

“As well as helping people claim the £200 our teams have also been able to secure other benefits and support for pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its really important people come forward and have this conversation now, we’ve only got until the end of March to spend the money, so the time is now for people to come forward.

“It is a quick and straightforward process. We have Council, Age Concern and Citizens Advice teams ready to help you right now. Don’t delay, get in touch.”

The £200 payment will be administered by a short appliance, which is completed by the relevant support agency on behalf of the individual.

Applicants will need to declare that they are in receipt of, or eligible for, certain benefits.

The key criteria to meet for the £200 payment is:

Where the individual is in receipt of Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support but is not yet in receipt of Pension Credit.

or

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where the individual is eligible for Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support and applied for Pension Credit after December 21, 2024 and therefore missed the deadline to qualify for the Winter Fuel Allowance. The Council has said that no checks will be carried out against Housing Benefit/Council Tax Support database and customers will be required to declare if they are receiving the above Benefits.

In order to make an application, pensioners who meet the criteria are advised to contact Citizens Advice, Age Concern, or South Tyneside Council's Welfare Support team.

The Council's Welfare Support team can be contacted by phone: 0191 424 6040, email: [email protected], or via the Council's website.

You can contact Citizens Advice on 0191 455 7958, email [email protected], or visit www.southtynelca.net.

Age Concern South Tyneside is available on 0191 456 6903 or visit www.ac-ts.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dean added: “Targeting support to make things fairer runs through everything we do as a council.

“We work hard to make sure that every penny counts and that our finances and resources are targeted in the right way so that we can work to try and reduce those inequalities we have across the borough.

“This project is just another example of that.

"The financial support complements our wider offer through our network of Welcoming Places and work we do hand in hand with the voluntary sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council’s Household Support Fund (HSF) allocation is being used for the payments.

The HSF funding has already had a significant impact in helping thousands of local families and those on the lowest incomes.

Support has helped fund food vouchers for children on free school meals during school holidays; school uniforms vouchers; food banks; the community food bus; welfare support team; dedicated support for care leavers and voluntary sector support to fund vital projects targeted at particular groups.