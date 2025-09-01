South Tyneside Council has picked up awards for its parking operations across the borough.

The local authority has received the awards from the British Parking Association due to the high standards that the Council demonstrates in their parking operations.

Ten more South Tyneside Council sites have been awarded the Park Access and Park Mark awards, which highlight a commitment to accessibility and safety when it comes to parking.

Park Access is an accreditation that promotes accessible and inclusive parking across the country by increasing the standards that car parks aim to meet.

Councillor Ernest Gibson (left), William Clark, British Parking Association Area Manager (middle), and Stephen Winter, South Tyneside Council Parking Technician. | Other 3rd Party

It means that everyone, regardless of their accessibility needs, can identify car parks and facilities, such as EV charging points, that they can use with ease.

The Park Mark award requires each car park to undergo a rigorous assessment by specially trained police assessors.

They look for things like management and maintenance of the facility, as well as considering things such as surveillance, lighting, signage and cleanliness.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, South Tyneside Council, said: “We are proud that our car parks have achieved the Park Mark award, which reflects our commitment to providing safe, secure, and accessible parking facilities for our residents and visitors.

“These accreditations demonstrate the proactive steps we’ve taken over recent years to deter crime and improve the overall parking experience, such as upgraded ticket machines, clearer signage and enhanced CCTV coverage across our all of our car park sites.”

The latest round of awards mean that 34 South Tyneside Council-operated car parks have no received these awards, highlighting that Council’s commitment to high standards when it comes to parking.