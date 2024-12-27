South Tyneside Council issue bin collection update as some dates change between Christmas and New Year
The Council previously offered a full list of adjusted dates for Christmas and New year, although this has now been changed.
A post to social media on Friday, December 27 from South Tyneside Council reads:
“Important Bin Collection Update - Fri 27 December. Unfortunately, due to sickness some of our bin collections will be delayed.
“Please keep your bin out until it is collected. We aim to have bins collected by Sat 4 January. Thank you for your understanding during this time.”
The previous dates were as follows:
- Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): There will be no change to your bin collection schedule.
- Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Your new collection date will be Friday, December 27.
- Thursday, December 26: (Boxing Day): Your new collection date will be Saturday, December 28.
- Friday, December 27: Your new collection date will be Monday, December 30.
- Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve): There will be no change to your bin collection schedule.
- Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day): Your new collection date will be Thursday, January 2.
- Thursday, January 2: Your new collection date will be Friday, January 3.
- Friday, January 3: Your new collection date will be Saturday, January 4.
However, this is no longer the case.
South Tyneside Council no longer has a set date for each household to have their bin collected, with bins expected to now be left to be collected until these collections have been made.
It has been a tough year for collections in the region with strikes continuing from 2023 into this year to start 2024. After eight months of strikes, this industrial action came to an end in July.
