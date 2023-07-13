South Tyneside Council pledges help to struggling families with school uniform costs

South Tyneside Council is going to give supermarket vouchers to families in receipt of free school meals whose children will join Reception, start secondary school in Year 7 or will move into junior school at Year 3 from an infant school.

The vouchers will be worth £40 for children moving into Reception or Year 3 and £70 for those starting secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority states that the vouchers are a way that the Coucnil is targeting support to make things fairer.

As well as uniform vouchers, ever school will receive a payment of £600 to help support families who aren’t eligible for free school meals with the costs of school uniform.

Cllr Carter with Caroline Marshall, Marsden Primary School headteacher, and pupils Sonny Young and Lana-May Wright. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: “We recognise that school uniform is a significant expense, particularly for those families who have children starting or moving schools.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, we hope this will provide some much-needed relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that schools do great work to provide and recycle uniforms and this is not meant to replace that.

“This is simply about helping families meet these additional costs in these incredibly challenging times and is part of the Council and wider partnership’s approach to reducing poverty in the borough.”

Mrs Caroline Marshall, headteacher at Marsden Primary School, has highlighted the importance of the vouchers towards the cost of school uniforms.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She commented: “The vouchers our families receive from South Tyneside Council are so important.

“Summer Holidays are an expensive time for everyone, time away from school means extra food bills and energy bills at an already difficult time.

“Alongside this, the expense of uniform can be something that families struggle with.