News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

South Tyneside Council pledges help to struggling families with school uniform costs

More than 1,000 families in the borough whoses children are starting or moving schools are set to receive extra financial help towards school uniform costs.

By Ryan Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read

South Tyneside Council is going to give supermarket vouchers to families in receipt of free school meals whose children will join Reception, start secondary school in Year 7 or will move into junior school at Year 3 from an infant school.

The vouchers will be worth £40 for children moving into Reception or Year 3 and £70 for those starting secondary school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local authority states that the vouchers are a way that the Coucnil is targeting support to make things fairer.

As well as uniform vouchers, ever school will receive a payment of £600 to help support families who aren’t eligible for free school meals with the costs of school uniform.

Most Popular
Cllr Carter with Caroline Marshall, Marsden Primary School headteacher, and pupils Sonny Young and Lana-May Wright. Photo: South Tyneside Council.Cllr Carter with Caroline Marshall, Marsden Primary School headteacher, and pupils Sonny Young and Lana-May Wright. Photo: South Tyneside Council.
Cllr Carter with Caroline Marshall, Marsden Primary School headteacher, and pupils Sonny Young and Lana-May Wright. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: “We recognise that school uniform is a significant expense, particularly for those families who have children starting or moving schools.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, we hope this will provide some much-needed relief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that schools do great work to provide and recycle uniforms and this is not meant to replace that.

“This is simply about helping families meet these additional costs in these incredibly challenging times and is part of the Council and wider partnership’s approach to reducing poverty in the borough.”

Mrs Caroline Marshall, headteacher at Marsden Primary School, has highlighted the importance of the vouchers towards the cost of school uniforms.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She commented: “The vouchers our families receive from South Tyneside Council are so important.

“Summer Holidays are an expensive time for everyone, time away from school means extra food bills and energy bills at an already difficult time.

“Alongside this, the expense of uniform can be something that families struggle with.

“We value the vouchers that we can give to families who meet the criteria, however this year, the extra £600 will allow us to allocate money to those high risk families who are struggling or just need an extra boost to allow them to make the purchases they need ready for September.”

Related topics:South Tyneside CouncilSchools