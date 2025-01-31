South Tyneside Council proposes plans to protect free parking in the borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council is aiming to protect free parking and prevent the misuse of free bays in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority is proposing to introduce restrictions in 12 free car parks across South Tyneside through a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) in an effort to prevent the misuse of free parking bays.

The car parks would remain free of charge but the proposed TRO would support the Council to enforce contraventions relating to the misuse of disabled parking bays, misuse of electric vehicle charging points where vehicles are either non-electric, not on charge or in spaces longer than permitted, as well as parking outside marked bays and restrictions relating to the sale of goods from bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TRO allows local authorities to legally define parking restrictions such as time limits, designated spaces or prohibited activities.

Any drivers that breach TROs could end up being issued with a Penalty Charge Notice.

South Shields Town Hall. | Other 3rd Party

The South Tyneside car parks that could be under the TRO include:

Dale Street

Flagg Court

Dean Road

Wawn Street

Tyne Dock

Portberry Street

Horsley Hill Square

Chapel Road (South Shields)

Tyne Street

Hibernian Road

Napier Street

Boker Lane

The consultation on the TRO was launched on Friday, January 31, and will run until February 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, has stated that similar TROs in certain South Tyneside car parks work effectively.

He said: “The Council continues to work hard to ensure there are free parking spaces available for motorists across the Borough, but in some places the bays are misused limiting access for other drivers.

“A Traffic Regulation Order would help us to ensure there is fair access to the free bays for all users, while also promoting responsible parking.

“The restrictions would not only support the turnover of the free parking bays supporting parking availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They would also ensure that electric vehicles can access the EV charging points, that Blue Badge holders can access the disabled parking bays, and that drivers park considerately and within the designated bays.

“These restrictions are already in place in some of our car parks, such as Hebburn Hub and at Mill Dam, and they work effectively.

“We would urge people to get involved in the consultation as we begin the legal process for the proposed Traffic Regulation Order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gibson has also highlighted how the implementation of TROs can help to benefit the local areas that they serve.

He added: “These proposals present several key benefits for the community and businesses.

“They would help to provide better access to local businesses by ensuring parking availability, improving traffic flow and preventing congestion.

“They would also discourage the long-term or inappropriate use of parking spaces, including those that are designated for people with electric vehicles or Blue Badge holders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find further information about the consultation and submit your views by visiting: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/25848/Formal-consultation-Free-car-parks-South-Shields-Jarrow-and-East-Boldon.