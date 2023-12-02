South Tyneside Council put plans in place to protect public during winter

Plans are in place to make sure South Tyneside keeps moving amid the current adverse weather conditions.

South Tyneside Council and its partners at South Tyneside Homes are on stand-by to respond to any issues that may arise in the Borough.

They will be working with the emergency services to safeguard vulnerable residents, keep roads as clear as possible and ensure any disruption to services is kept to an absolute minimum.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: "Even in these challenging times, we have a winter maintenance plan in place, with salt stockpiled and the Council well prepared to respond if conditions suddenly take a turn for the worse.

"Weather reports can often change quickly. However, the Council will continue to monitor the situation closely, with our teams ready to work around the clock if necessary to make sure priority routes are kept open."

The Council has a fleet of six gritting wagons.

There are also more than 200 grit bins across the Borough that are used to help clear footpaths, shopping areas and other areas that may be hazardous in the event of snow and ice. These bins are to help Council staff in their gritting operations and are not for private use.

Operations will focus on major roads, bus routes and steep banks as well as priority footpaths in shopping areas, around schools and on steps and footbridges with pre-gritting taking place on priority routes as and when the temperature drops. Gritting the Borough's 311km of priority routes takes around 2.5 hours to complete.

Motorists are advised to take greater care than normal in winter driving conditions and to check the local weather forecasts and information websites.

For further details about gritting routes, grit bin locations and a wide range of winter-related advice and information, visit the Council's website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk or call the Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.

The latest weather updates are available at www.metoffice.gov.uk