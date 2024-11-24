South Tyneside Council set to take action on tackling domestic abuse

Almost 3,000 people were referred to a service tackling domestic abuse in South Tyneside last year.

South Tyneside Council’s in-house Restart service received 2,959 referrals in 2023/24, with most of them being predominately for domestic abuse victims and their children.

The service has also worked with the perpetrators in order to reduce incidents and break the cycle of abuse.

The work of Restart and the wider domestic abuse system is set to be detailed in an annual report, which will be brought to the Borough Council next week.

This will go alongside a refresh of the Domestic Abuse Strategy and Domestic Abuse Joint Strategic Needs and Assets Assessment (JSNAA).

The report will detail the changes that have been made to domestic abuse services in the borough, including the expansion of Restart with the launch earlier this month of a new integrated hub building.

From left: Cllr Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence; Tom Hall, Director of Public Health, and Cllr Angela Lamonte, Domestic Abuse Champion, at the launch of the expanded Restart service. | South Tyneside Council

There has also been the implement ion of a targeted hub within Biddick Hall and Whiteleas areas where Northumbria Police and Restart are working collectively with victims and perpetrators to target more entrenched abuse within harder to reach groups.

South Tyneside Council members will also be given an overview of activities planned for 25 November, when the council will again mark White Ribbon Day to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

For 2024, the Council will host a breakfast event showcasing a video of males across the Council, local businesses and organisations sharing the importance of the campaign and Male’s making a pledge of support.

Cllr Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence: “We and our partners including the police have carried out some excellent work over the last 12 months to ensure victims, and their children, are offered safe accommodation, and receive wraparound support services to help them rebuild their lives.

“We are also delivering intensive behaviour change programmes to support perpetrators, helping them to understand why their behaviour is unacceptable, identifying triggers and traits and to stop repeat incidences.

“The service has worked with 2,695 victims aged 12 to 92, 2,357 of whom were female, and that we have seen a marked increase in incidents among our 50 plus population, who are less likely to engage with services so it’s essential that our response is accessible to all.

“It’s vital that we adopt a holistic approach tailored to the individual, working together with our partners to protect those at risk and to create safer communities.”

At the meeting, South Tyneside Council will be asked to approve the strategy for 2025-29 , which will prioritise prevention as well as support for victims and engaging with and pursuing perpetrators.