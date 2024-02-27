South Tyneside Council to honour three notable figures with new Blue Plaques in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council has revealed on Tuesday, February 27, that three notable figures will be honoured in the borough with a commemorative Blue Plaque this year.

The figures being recognised in 2024 include a former town mayor, an archaeologist and a war hero.

The Council's Blue Plaque scheme is designed to recognise individuals and structures for their importance to local history and heritage.

Up to three plaques are agreed and installed annually, with one funded by South Tyneside Council and the other two privately funded.

The agreed tributes for 2024 will recognise Joseph Mason Moore, Dame Rosemary Camp and Flight Lieutenant Dominic Bruce.

Joseph Mason Moore.

Councillor Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “We have a rich and proud heritage in South Tyneside.

“Through our Blue Plaque scheme, we honour significant people and places that have made a huge contribution to the Borough’s culture and heritage, adding real cultural or civic value to South Tyneside or having played a key role in helping to shape our history and heritage to what it is today.

“We are delighted to give rightful recognition to the incredible life and work of these individuals through the raising of three new Blue Plaques and paying tribute to the legacies they left behind.”

The Council-funded plaque will honour Joseph Mason Moore, who served as a member of South Shields Council from 1862 to 1871, including Mayor of South Shields from 1870 to 1871 - with the plaque is set to be sited in Harton Village.

Dame Rosemary Camp.

Moore oversaw major development of the town during the period of rapid expansion, including the development of schools.

He also funded Harton Village School and was the principal person behind the construction of the Ingham Infirmary.

Dame Rosemary Camp was a trailblazer for archaeology in the North East and between 1963 and 1978, she excavated at Monkwearmouth and Jarrow Abbey Monastery.

In doing so, she discovered 7th and 8th century buildings, as well as being the first female professor at Durham University and her plaque is set to be sited at Jarrow Hall.

Flight Lieutenant Dominic Bruce, who was born in Hebburn, was known at the "most ingenious escaper" during World War II after he made several attempts to escape Prisoner of War camps.

He was the only known person to have received both the Military Cross and Air Force Medal and in 1989, he received an OBE for his services to education.

Flight Lieutenant Dominic Bruce.

South Tyneside Council has stated that his plaque is expected to be installed at his former home in Shakespeare Avenue.

Nominations are currently being sought for Blue Plaques in 2025, with the closing date for applications in August 2024.

There are currently 34 Blue Plaques across the borough, with plaques most recently unveiled to honour TS Collingwood Sea Cadets, charity founder Shuley Alam, musician John Miles, philanthropist Sir John Jarvis and Hebburn environmental campaigner Jennie Shearan.