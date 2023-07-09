South Tyneside Council are running an event aimed at raising awareness of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) next week.

The event is being run in partnership with STEMettes, a social enterprise which seeks to inspire girls and non-binary people to consider a career within STEM.

The event, which is being supported by the Dogger Bank Community Fund will be held at South Tyneside College on Tyneside, July 11 between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Young women and non-binary people between the ages of 15 and 25 are invited to attend, and will have the opportunity to develop leadership and STEM skills, provided by industry leaders.

An similar event was held earlier this year for female students from St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn and was a huge success. Students reported increased knowledge, awareness and confidence in STEM abilities after the event, as well as an improvement in mental health and confidence.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: “These events are pivotal in helping the next generation of young women access aspirational careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.”

She continued: “We have real opportunity on our doorstep with developments such as the Dogger Bank Wind farm and the Envision Battery manufacturing plant so it’s vital that our young women have the skills and knowledge needed for these careers once they leave education.”