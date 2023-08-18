Last month, residents across the Borough would have received a letter to help identify those who are entitled to vote. Residents were asked to check the details and respond online where required.

Where contact details are held, residents have also received an email or text message from the Elections Team reminding them to respond where required. By responding online, residents can:

amend a name;

add the names and nationality of any new occupants at the address;

remove the names of those who no longer live at the address;

request a postal vote application form;

make changes to the open register;

confirm that no changes are needed.

Responding to the letter, email or text message does not automatically register new occupiers to vote.

Ballot box

Anyone living at the address, who is not already registered, will also need to apply to register to vote. This can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote Applicants need to provide their date of birth and national insurance number. Those who do not apply to register online will be sent a paper form in the post.

By law, the Electoral Registration Officer must visit the homes of those residents who do not respond to the letters that have already been sent, or do not respond to the reminder email or text message.

Councillor Bell, Lead Member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services, said: “The Council has a duty to maintain an accurate electoral register and it is very important that all adults and young people over the age of 16 living in the Borough are on it. The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register is up to date.

“We would advise people to look out for the email or text arriving and respond as soon as possible to protect their right to vote in local and general elections and in referendums.

“It is a requirement that we must visit the homes of those residents who do not respond to the canvass forms, emails or text messages. We are therefore urging residents to respond immediately to reduce the need for house visits.”

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

In Great Britain, 92 per cent of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.

Melanie Davidson, Head of Support and Improvement at the Electoral Commission, said “It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so. We urge people to check for updates from their local council on this year’s canvass. The Council may contact residents by post or email.

“If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked and register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

The Register of Electors will be used from 1 December 2023 to 30 November 2024.

For further information contact South Tyneside Council’s Electoral Team on (0191) 424 7230 or email [email protected]