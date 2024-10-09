South Tyneside Council warns residents of ‘personal alarms and telecare’ scam
South Tyneside Council has issued a warning to residents in the borough following a telephone scam being reported to the local authority.
The Council has revealed that people have been receiving phone calls relating to personal alarms and telecare, in which residents are being asked to provide bank details.
Scammers are telling victims that their details will be used to “set up a direct debit” and that they will receive a letter to confirm this in the post.
South Tyneside Council has stressed to residents that it will not contact them via phone to request their bank details.
A post on South Tyneside Council’s Facebook page said: “We have been made aware that people are receiving telephone calls asking them about transferring to digital relating to personal alarms and telecare.
”The scam requests they provide bank details which allows them to set up a direct debit and the resident will receive a letter confirming everything in the post.
If you or anyone you know has been the victim of a scam, it can be reported via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.
For more information on reporting scams, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/11998/Report-a-scam.
