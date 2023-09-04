St James Catholic Primary School, on Solway Road in Hebburn, has been forced to close ahead of the new academic year over concerns relating to Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

RAAC is a lightweight material that was mostly used in flat roofing, but also in walls and floors, between the 1950s and that 1990s.

The material is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete as it is quicker to produce and easier to install; however, it is less durable and only has a life span of around 30 years.

As a result, issues have been raised over safety in schools where the material has been used, with the affected buildings being labelled as “potentially dangerous”.

The school confirmed to parents in a letter from the headteacher, Francesca Heslop, on September 2 that it would not be reopening on Tuesday, September 5.

The letter said: “Unfortunately, school will need to be closed on Tuesday, September 5. This hasn’t been an easy decision to make but we will be working to finalise arrangements in order to move forward collectively.

“This is devastating for us all as a St James community and we appreciate the messages of support and positivity as we try our very best to navigate the situation.

“We have missed our children so very much over the summer break and completely empathise that this is difficult for everyone.

“It is not how we wanted to start our new term, but we are comforted by the St James spirit and our wonderful community.”

Following the decision to close, South Tyneside Council has confirmed that it is working with the school to support them with reopening as soon as possible - all other schools in the borough are expected to open as planned.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “The safety and wellbeing of all our students and staff is our number one priority.

“Checks have been carried out on all council-maintained schools which indicate that they are not affected by RAAC.

“The only school which is affected is St James Catholic Primary in Hebburn which is part of an Academy Trust. We are working with the school to support them.

“We understand St James School will be closed from next week and parents should receive communication from the school about their contingency plans.