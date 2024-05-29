Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A three-year extension to existing public spaces protection orders (PSPO) seeking to help tackle antisocial behaviour in South Tyneside has been unanimously agreed by leading councillors.

The PSPOs seek to crackdown on nuisance motorbikes and “mechanically propelled vehicles”, consuming alcohol and failures to surrender alcohol on request in public places, and using psychoactive substances across the borough.

The other two PSPOs which have been renewed seek to prevent nuisance behaviour in the Riverside area from Customs House to the Broad Landing and River Drive and prevent fishing between 10pm and 6am in the same location.

The current orders were due to expire this month (May), but following approval by South Tyneside Council cabinet at their meeting on Wednesday, May 22, they will remain in place for a further three years.

It follows a public consultation period between February 15 and April 1 which attracted 20 online responses along with 63 completed questionnaires.

South Shields Town Hall.

In total 87% of the questionnaire respondents agreed with the proposal to extend all the PSPOs, with 31% strongly agreeing they had been effective and 47% partially agreeing.

Meanwhile, 69% of respondents said they had seen a uniformed presence such as the police or the business and community response officers dealing with people causing anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and community safety, told the meeting there had been some “very notable successes” due to the PSPOs, especially around tackling off-road bikes.

He added the recently formed motorcycle task force has led to hundreds of calls with local intelligence, which has led to 57 vehicle seizures and more than 130 individuals being charged.

The meeting also heard there has been a”significant reduction in town centre street drinking” during the time that PSPO had been in place.

A report from council officers which went before cabinet said the PSPOs “allow local areas to counter unreasonable and persistent behaviour that affects the quality of life of residents”.

It added: “They can send a clear message that certain behaviours will not be tolerated and help reassure residents that unreasonable conduct is being addressed.

“Sufficient evidence has been identified to enable the council to be satisfied that extending the PSPOs is necessary to prevent occurrence or recurrence of the activities identified in the order or an increase in the frequency or seriousness of those activities set out in the order.”

PSPOs are enforceable by a fixed penalty notice of £100 which can be issued by the police, police community support officers, or any authorised officer of the council.