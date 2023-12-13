Thousands of children in borough can look forward to free activities in the new year.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that its free holiday activities and food programme will be returning in 2024.

The events will run from Tuesday, January 2, until Sunday, January 7, and will be suitable for children between the ages of five and 16, as well as young people up to the age of 18 with additional needs.

The activities will be available to children on benefit-related free school meals and will be a mixture of physical and creative activities alongside a nutritious meal each day.

Events on offer for 2024 include family bowling at The Dunes, a drama and games activity camp, as well as boxing camps.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Families’ Social Care, has highlighted that the activities aim to provide some relief during the cost of living crisis.

South Shields Town Hall.

He said: “Christmas is an expensive time and the cost-of-living crisis is making life more difficult for everyone.

“We know those who were already struggling have been hit hardest by increases in the cost of living so we hope these activities will offer some relief.

“While we wish we could offer places to all families, the criteria as to who can access these activities is laid down by the government and we must follow their guidance.”

All the activities will be run by South Tyneside Council in conjunction with its partners and are funded by the Department of Education.

Places for the activities must be booked in advance via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/haf-2324-winter-holiday-club-74978943173 - bookings open at 4pm on December 18.

To find out more about the activities visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/holidayclub.

The local authority has also confirmed that it will be providing food vouchers to families whose children receive free school meals.

These vouchers are worth £10 per eligible child for each week of the Christmas holidays.

For those who are not eligible for the free activities and food programme, there is still a wide range of activities on offer throughout the borough.