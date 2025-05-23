South Tyneside disability football team crowned champions on final day of the season

It was a season finale to remember for Hebburn Town AutismAble.

Players and staff at Hebburn Town AutismAble are celebrating a dramatic end to the football season after they lifted the Durham FA Inclusion League trophy in a title race that went down to the wire.

The team held their nerve to finish one point clear of an excellent Inspired Support side and in the process, secured their first championship since affiliating with Hebburn Town two years ago.

Hebburn Town AutismAble have been crowned champions of the Durham FA Inclusion League. | Other 3rd Party

It is AutismAble’s third league triumph overall, adding to their earlier titles in 2017 and 2019.

A spokesperson for AutismAble said: “We would like to thank all involved at Hebburn Town. Their welcoming support and top-class facilities have given our players the perfect place to make friends, and enjoy the game.

“We would also like to thank Andrea and everyone at Durham FA for running a league where autistic and neurodivergent players can compete on equal terms in a safe, friendly space in which footballers of all abilities can shine.”

Hebburn Town AutismAble has confirmed that planning for the 2025/26 season is underway as they look to defend their league title.

The club are on the lookout for new teammates and are keen to hear from anyone who is an experienced coach, first-time players or those who are curious to try inclusive football.

The team held their nerve on the final day of the season to finish top by one point. | Other 3rd Party

The organisation also operates Hebburn Town AutismAble Gold, which is a less-physical team designed for anyone who prefers a gentler pace.

If you are interested in joining, then you can email [email protected] or call 0191 825 0035 for more information.

