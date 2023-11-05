South Tyneside driver crashed into another car after reaching for his dropped vape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dylan Jenkins, 26, took his eyes off the road as he tried to grab his puffer – and slammed into a car pulling away from traffic lights at the New Mill pub, Biddick Hall.

Jenkins, of Perth Avenue, Brockley Whins, wrote his green Vauxhall Mokka off in the smash at the junction of the 40mph John Reid Road and Chesterton Road.

He fled the scene on foot at 5am on Friday, May 19, and then contacted police to claim his motor had been pinched.

But he confessed all to officers later that day after telling his father of his scam plan and being told not to be so dumb, borough magistrates heard.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He is now counting the cost of his momentary lapse of concentration – fines and other financial punishments of almost £900 and six penalty points.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said: “Officers were called to the John Reid Road, at the Mill pub.

“The driver of a grey Skoda said he had been waiting for traffic lights to turn green. He states another vehicle came through lights and collided with him.

“The Mokka continued straight ahead and then stopped. The occupants saw a male run from the Mokka and down the John Reid Road.

“The Mokka had substantial damage and its airbag had been deployed. Checks showed the vehicle was registered to the defendant.

“The owner has then contacted police to say that his vehicle had been stolen.

“Later, the defendant went to a police station and said the vehicle had not been stolen but that he had panicked as a result of the accident.”

Jenkins pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention.

He has 26 previous convictions, the last in 2019 but none for motoring matters, and was jailed for 23 months in November 2018 for another offence.

Val Bell, defending, said: “He’s 26 now and it’s fair to say he has matured and grown up.

“This was a very stupid mistake, it was the result of a genuine momentary lapse of concentration.

“Something fell to the floor, it was his vape that had rolled to the floor. He took his eyes off the road and the accident occurred.

“He is someone who has turned his life around. He did leave the scene. Stupidly, he panicked and said that his vehicle had been stolen.

“He went to his dad’s home and his dad told him not to be so stupid and that he needed to tell the truth.”

Magistrates fined Jenkins £576, with a £230 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.