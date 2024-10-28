South Tyneside drug raids: Six arrested as police seize weapons, drugs

Images of the haul from South Tyneside, by Northumbria Police. | National World

In a major crackdown, six individuals have been arrested in South Tyneside as police uncovered a cache of weapons and drugs, sending a strong message to criminals.

A haul of illegal drugs and weapons have been seized – as well as six suspects arrestedasOperation Impact swept across South Tyneside.

On Wednesday, October 23, officers swarmed the borough in a bid to tackle organised crime in the community.

The activity kickstarted with teams executing a warrant at one address on Elberfeld Court in Jarrow, and two properties on Stanhope Road in South Shields.

Searches inside revealed a haul of items suspected to be linked to criminality – includingClass A drugs believed to be cocaine and heroin, a large bag of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, weapons including a Samurai sword, bullets and cross bow, and around £3,000 incash.

Officers also seized mobile phones and vehicles during the raids – including an off-road motorcycle as part of Operation Capio to crackdown on anti-social use.

The dedicated operation continued into the afternoon with increased patrol activity in hotspotareas, and engagement with the local community.

A total of six people were also arrested for offences including possession with an intention to sell Class A drugs and possession of a weapon. All have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “Operation Impact is all about tackling the issues which matter most to our communities in a very visible way.

“And while this type of activity is ongoing day in and day out, it’s not always something people have a chance to see.

“I am delighted with the results of our latest operation – which saw officers seize a haul of items linked to suspected criminality and drug dealing across South Tyneside.

“Nobody wants this type of crime happening on their doorstep and it can lead to a range of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and violence.

Chief Insp Baker added: “I hope this sends a strong message to those involved in crime in South Tyneside and beyond – we will be knocking on your door next.

“And to our residents – we would ask that you continue to be our eyes and ears, so we can continue to take robust action.

“A big thanks to the officers, staff and volunteers who worked together on the day to fight crime and keep people safe.”

If you are aware of any form of criminal activity taking place in your area, you can report it to Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or using the live chat and online forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact in these ways, please call 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.