An eight-year-old girl has raised more than £2,000 for the RVI’s allergy clinic ahead of doing a sponsored walk.

Eight-year-old Isla Robertson, from East Boldon, took on a seven-mile sponsored walk from South Shields Pier to Roker Pier, in Sunderland, on Thursday, August 8.

She was admitted to hospital when she was around one-year-old following an allergic reaction to eggs and following a number of tests, it was discovered that she was also allergic to other foods.

Claire Robertson, Isla’s mum, has revealed to the Shields Gazette how the sponsored walk went and explained how family and friends helped Isla along the way.

Eight-year-old Isla took on her seven-mile sponsored walk on Thursday, August 8. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “The walk went really well, we started off in South Shields just before 8am and it was a beautiful day along the coast.

“The weather and the temperature made it perfect for walking and it was great to see Isla do it.

“Her friends Oliver and Phoebe, who are twins, surprised her with banners and cheered her on just as we passed Whitburn.

“She was starting to flag at that point so it gave her the boost that she needed to finish the walk.

“Other friends and family members were at Seaburn, with some of them walking the rest of the way with us so it was a really nice day.”

Isla's friends Oliver and Phoebe showed their support. | Other 3rd Party

Isla has managed to raise £1,436 in an online fundraiser and also managed to secure over £380 in cash donations, with members of the public donating to her as she took part in the walk.

These donations coupled with Gift Aid, which will be paid to the RVI at a later date, means that Isla has raised more than £2,000 for the allergy clinic.

On Friday, August 9, Isla presented staff at the RVI with a cheque and Claire has revealed hopes of making the sponsored walk an annual event.

Claire added: “Isla was really proud of herself for managing to raise the amount that she did.

“She was absolutely shattered afterwards but it has been for a great cause and it has helped put the RVI’s allergy clinic on the map.

Isla presented a cheque to her consultant, Dr Michaelis (left) and clinic nurses Julie and Jo. | Other 3rd Party

“It is only a small team there but they do a brilliant job and work with thousands of patients.

“Because of how successful this has been, we’re now looking at working with the hospital to explore the options of making this an annual thing.

“We’ve already had a few people say to us that they’d like to do the walk if we can organise another one so it is definitely something that we are thinking about.”

You can still view Isla’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/iain-robertson-1721061524900.