South Tyneside estate on path to being tidier
An estate in South Tyneside has undergone a makeover as part of a new scheme to help improve the appearance of the area.
Five communal blocks in Grindleford Court and Bardon Court, in Harton Moor, have new block paving laid in a scheme jointly funded by the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF) and South Tyneside Homes.
The paving, which has been laid in the rear communal gardens of the blocks, is aimed at improving the appearance of the external area.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It will also make future maintenance work and cleaning of the areas easier.
Councillor Alex Donaldson, Cleadon Park ward member and chair of the forum, said: “We recognise the impact that untidy gardens have on the overall appearance of neighbourhoods and are delighted to be able to help with community projects such as this one. We are really pleased with the improvements.”