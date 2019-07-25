South Tyneside estate on path to being tidier

An estate in South Tyneside has undergone a makeover as part of a new scheme to help improve the appearance of the area.

By Tom Patterson
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 11:54
Ward councillors Alex Donaldson, Susan Traynor and Jim Foreman, with South Tyneside Homes' Jayne Ingram, at Grindleford Court, Harton Moor.

Five communal blocks in Grindleford Court and Bardon Court, in Harton Moor, have new block paving laid in a scheme jointly funded by the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF) and South Tyneside Homes.

The paving, which has been laid in the rear communal gardens of the blocks, is aimed at improving the appearance of the external area.

It will also make future maintenance work and cleaning of the areas easier.

Councillor Alex Donaldson, Cleadon Park ward member and chair of the forum, said: “We recognise the impact that untidy gardens have on the overall appearance of neighbourhoods and are delighted to be able to help with community projects such as this one. We are really pleased with the improvements.”