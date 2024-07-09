South Tyneside foodbank launches urgent appeal for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A foodbank in the borough is searching for volunteers to join its team.

Key, a South Tyneside-based charity, have launched an urgent appeal for volunteers to help staff its Key to Life Foodbank.

Key to Life is the borough’s longest running foodbank which provides emergency food and support to people in crisis.

It also champions local families with initiatives such as food and activities during school holidays, pre-loved school uniforms and help with food and presents at Christmas time.

The charity is urgently appealing for volunteers to help the foodbank continue to support those in the local community who are facing hardship and hunger.

Marie Burnett, the poverty prevention team leader at Key. The South Tyneside-based charity is appealing for volunteers to help staff its Key to Life foodbank. | Key Community

There is a wide variety of roles available for those who can spare around three hours per week, are empathetic and passionate about helping others.

Marie Burnett, poverty prevention team leader at Key, said: “Volunteers are the life blood of our foodbank. Your skills could be just what we need.

“We want you to enjoy volunteering and there are lots of ways to get involved. Whatever role you choose, you will make a real difference to the life of someone in crisis.”

Roles such as telephone and logistical administration, welcoming clients, giving out food parcels, providing advice, sorting and unpacking donations, making up food parcels and driving the Key to Life van to deliver food are all available to potential new volunteers.

Key is also looking out for occasional volunteers to help with one-off events such as supermarket food drives.

Emma Short, foodbank co-ordinator at Key, added: “We simply cannot continue to do what we do without the generous support of our wonderful team of volunteers.

“You really can’t put a price on the gift of time and we’re asking our community to give whatever hours they can.

“We’re a really friendly team down at the foodbank, the camaraderie among us generates a happy working atmosphere, we enjoy a wide range of social events together outside of work, and we strive to make using Key to Life a welcoming and dignified experience for our clients.”

Key has stated that guidance and training will be given for all aspects of the work and all volunteers will be expected to act as ambassadors for the charity.

For more information and to arrange an informal chat about volunteering at the foodbank, you can message Key to Life’s Facebook page (@KeytoLifeFoodbank).