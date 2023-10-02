Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foster with North East - a new and first-of-its-kind collaborative partnership between 12 local authorities from across the North East of England has officially launched.

Led by Sunderland City Council’s children’s services partner Together for Children, the newly launched hub seeks to support prospective foster carers in the region through their full journey, from initial enquiry, application and beyond.

The hub will act as a first point of contact for those interested in fostering to help them make an informed choice about how fostering could work for them.

Backed by the Department for Education, the hub will be the first port of call for prospective carers offering a warm welcome, directing enquiries to their local authority, and providing support throughout the application process. The scheme seeks to help recruit carers from a range of different backgrounds and circumstances in the region.

The North East is also the first region in the UK to be fully signed up to the Fostering Network’s Mockingbird programme.

The initiative is set to nurture relationships between cared for children, young people and foster families by bringing together six to ten fostering families who act as an extended family for activities such as Sunday lunches, sleepovers and days out, and also support each other like any other big family.

Foster with North East will also benefit from a new buddy mentoring scheme, linking prospective foster carers to experienced foster carers in their local area for further guidance and support through their assessment process.

Commenting on the launch, Jill Colbert OBE, Chair of the Foster with North East Project Implementation Board said: “There has been a decline in the number of foster carers across the North East and we as a region recognised that something needs to be done to encourage more people into foster care.

“Foster with North East has been launched to address misconceptions around fostering and provide crucial support to prospective carers when they need it most. With this new drive the close-knit North East region is coming together to ensure every child gets the love and care they deserve.

"For the first time, anyone considering fostering in the North East will benefit from a united support hub for prospective foster carers, with help available every step of the way."

South Tyneside-based foster carer Vivienne Lister said: “I would advise anybody thinking about getting into fostering to explore it further. I’m a long-term carer, having been fostering for 15 years, and in that time, I’ve fostered 23 children.

"Currently I’m looking after two siblings – I’m so pleased that they still have each other and I’m able to make a positive difference to their lives.

"Fostering really is the most rewarding thing I have ever done, and there are so many different kinds of children you can help."

South Tyneside-based foster carer Vivienne Lister

Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing, David Johnston added: “Fostering can be challenging, but it is also hugely rewarding and can help change young lives. Across the country, we need more foster carers from all walks of life to open their hearts and homes to children and young people who have often had a difficult start to life.

"We’re investing £3.3m in this brilliant partnership from local authorities across the North East, who are the first ever region in England to pilot a new support hub to recruit and retain more foster carers."