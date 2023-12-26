A South Tyneside grandmother who thought "she'd be obese forever" has transformed her life by losing almost seven stone in weight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Due to a constant battle with her weight, South Tyneside grandmother Ann Simpson thought that "she'd be obese forever".

However, since joining Slimming World three years ago, the 54-year-old has managed to transform her life by losing 6 st. 9.5 lb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She weighed 25 st. 8 lb. when she first joined the Slimming World group in Boldon, which was just below her heaviest ever weight of 27 st. 8 lb.

Before she started her weight loss journey, Ann revealed that she would eat a lot of carbohydrates and cheese - something she has now swapped for fruit and veg.

Ann Simpson has transformed her life by losing almost seven stone with Slimming World.

She said: "I have suffered with obesity since childhood and I have always wanted to be thinner.

"I have had three gastric procedures in an effort to help me lose weight before my daughter suggested that I join Slimming World - even she thought that I wouldn't stick with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Before I joined, I would sometimes think that I am meant to be obese forever.

Ann thought she'd "be obese forever" before she started her weight loss journey.

"However, from the moment that I joined, I was just blown away at how supportive and friendly the entire Boldon group is.

"Now I eat three healthy meals a day and I don't snack like I used too, I've transformed my life by eating much more fruit and veg everyday.

"It might sound silly to some but I can now put my hand behind my back to fasten my bra or bend over and tie my shoes - both things I used to struggle with before losing weight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

As she celebrates transforming her life by losing weight, Ann has advice for others who may be in the same position as her.

She added: "I've found that Slimming World doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Ann has stated that she is leading a much healthier lifestyle than she was three years ago.

"With things like meal planning and buying fresh produce like meal, fruit and vegetables, it can work out cheaper at the end of the week.