We’re officially in spooky season and with Halloween being just less than two weeks away, we thought we’d share some of the South Tyneside pubs that have ghostly tales behind them.
The borough is not short of eerie drinking spots, with tales of a poltergeist who haunts toilets or an ale house occupied by the spirit of a giggling Irish prostitute.
Whether you believe in ghost stories or not, these South Tyneside pubs are definitely a must try this Halloween.
2. The Grotto, Marsden
The Grotto’s most famous ghost relates to a smuggler named John the Jibber, said to have been murdered by his fellow criminals by being hung in a barrel in a cave close to the present lift shaft and left to starve. Among other ghosts said to make their home in the old tavern include the original owner, Blaster Jack, another smuggler, a black-and-white cat, the daughter of another owner and a poltergeist who haunts the toilets. | Google Maps
3. The Black Horse, West Boldon
Said to be haunted by a ‘Sad Cavalier’ wearing tall boots, leggings and a wide-brimmed hat, who vanishes into thin air when asked if he needs any help. | Google Maps
4. The Look Out Inn, South Shields
There are tales of a Roman soldier appearing in the pub’s cellar, perhaps the ghost of one of the men who stood guard at Arbeia Roman Fort, which sits just across the street from the bar - a ‘look out’ from centuries ago. | Google Maps
