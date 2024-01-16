These are the most expensive streets in South Shields, Boldon, Cleadon and more as well as their average house price.

Some parts of South Tyneside are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across South Tyneside.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

So, which streets in the region are the most expensive?

The statistics can reveal the most expensive streets to buy a property on in South Tyneside. Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in the area and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

2 . West Park Road The average house price on West Park Road in Cleadon is £1,411,666. Photo Sales

3 . Front Street, Whitburn The average house price in Whitburn's Front Street is £897,500. Photo Sales