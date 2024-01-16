News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside house prices: The 11 most expensive streets to buy a property in the area

These are the most expensive streets in South Shields, Boldon, Cleadon and more as well as their average house price.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:07 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT

Some parts of South Tyneside are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across South Tyneside.

So, which streets in the region are the most expensive?

The statistics can reveal the most expensive streets to buy a property on in South Tyneside. Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in the area and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

The average house price on West Park Road in Cleadon is £1,411,666.

The average house price on West Park Road in Cleadon is £1,411,666.

The average house price in Whitburn's Front Street is £897,500.

The average house price in Whitburn's Front Street is £897,500.

The average house price on Moor Lane in Whitburn is £820,300 according to the data.

The average house price on Moor Lane in Whitburn is £820,300 according to the data.

