South Tyneside influencer helps inspire young women at a charity event

A South Tyneside internet personality has joined forces with Bright Futures to inspire young women.

Meagan Wells, a South Tyneside-native influencer, has teamed up with Bright Futures to give an empowering talk on body positivity to young women and girls in the borough.

Bright Futures aims to empower, educate and support young women to help them face the issues that they might experience in today’s world.

Meagan has built up a social media following of almost 500,000 and has become a leading voice in the body positivity movement by encouraging women to embrace their natural selves.

She is also the owner of Bonny Design, a stationary line that features her unique prints and patterns.

An in event held at the end of October, attendees were able to learn from Meagan’s journey in both personal empowerment and business, with many remarking on the impact that it had on them.

It coincidence with a current Bright Futures art group, who are working on a powerful art sculpture that is focused on female body positivity that aims to celebrate and represent diverse body shapes and sizes.

Dominique Hendry, project manager at Bright Futures, expressed her gratitude to the influencer for sharing her experiences with the service users.

She said: “Having Meagan here is an incredible opportunity for our young women to see what’s possible and to understand that confidence is a journey.

“Her story is a powerful reminder of the strength in self-belief.”

Meagan has also become an official ambassador for Bright Futures as a result of the event and the ongoing collaboration will aim to further develop projects and workshops to inspire and empower young women in South Tyneside.

You can find out more about Bright Futures by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.