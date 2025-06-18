South Tyneside is set to celebrate its unsung heroes

The #LoveSouthTyneside Awards are returning for 2025.

South Tyneside Council has announced that the #LoveSouthTyneside Awards will be returning for 2025 as the borough looks set to recognise outstanding achievements and inspirational contributions from its residents.

Entering their seventh year, the awards celebrate the community spirit of South Tyneside and highlight the unsung heroes who help others without expecting recognition.

The local authority is encouraging residents to nominate individuals, organisations or groups which have gone above and beyond for their community.

Councillor Jay Potts, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has welcomed the return of the awards for 2025.

Alene Lee, of Jarrow Hall, with Cllr Jay Potts, Mayor of South Tyneside (middle), Cllr Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, have launched the #LoveSouthTyneside Awards 2025. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “In every corner of South Tyneside, everyday heroes quietly brighten our lives – whether by picking up litter or lending a hand to a neighbour.

“The #LoveSouthTyneside Awards are our community’s way of saying thank you to those who give so much without asking for anything in return. Let’s celebrate the kindness that makes our community truly shine.”

There are ten categories that are open for nominations, which include:

Supporting Others : This celebrates special people who volunteer their time to support other people, particularly in their time of need.

: This celebrates special people who volunteer their time to support other people, particularly in their time of need. Environment : An award to recognise those who volunteer their time to improve the environment in South Tyneside.

: An award to recognise those who volunteer their time to improve the environment in South Tyneside. Above and Beyond : Celebrating those who bring something extra special to their 'day job' that is recognised and valued by customers or colleagues.

: Celebrating those who bring something extra special to their 'day job' that is recognised and valued by customers or colleagues. Business Supporting the Community : This award will recognise a business, which includes sole traders, social enterprises, community interest companies and SMEs, that play a part in South Tyneside life.

: This award will recognise a business, which includes sole traders, social enterprises, community interest companies and SMEs, that play a part in South Tyneside life. Inspiring Talent : A celebration of those who voluntarily share their talent or teach new skills to others, through sport, art, music or culture.

: A celebration of those who voluntarily share their talent or teach new skills to others, through sport, art, music or culture. Heart of the Community : Celebrating those with big hearts who have laid foundations or led initiatives that have seen community organisations grow and flourish over a number of years.

: Celebrating those with big hearts who have laid foundations or led initiatives that have seen community organisations grow and flourish over a number of years. Team of the Year : This will recognise those teams who work together as a whole to make a difference and make South Tyneside a better place.

: This will recognise those teams who work together as a whole to make a difference and make South Tyneside a better place. Uniformed Services : This aims to recognise an individual or a team who plays a part in our uniformed services including armed forces, blue light and rescue, prison and probation, cadets and reservists.

: This aims to recognise an individual or a team who plays a part in our uniformed services including armed forces, blue light and rescue, prison and probation, cadets and reservists. Young Volunteer of the Year : A moment to recognise an individual volunteer or group of volunteers aged under 18-years-old.

: A moment to recognise an individual volunteer or group of volunteers aged under 18-years-old. #LoveSouthTyneside Award: A chance to celebrate passionate people who work tirelessly to create opportunities, events and activities that inspire, promote pride in their area and involve people from all walks of life.

Everyone who is nominated for an award will receive a letter from the Mayor and a #LoveSouthTyneside pin badge to say thank you for their contributions to the local community.

Each nominee will also receive a complimentary ticket to the awards ceremony for themselves and a guest.

Those who nominate and want to celebrate the winners will also be able to book a ticket to attend the ceremony on Wednesday, July 23, at The Customs House, once tickets have been allocated to nominees.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, has revealed that nominations for the #LoveSouthTyneside Awards 2025 are now open.

He commented: “Each year, the #LoveSouthTyneside Awards honour the incredible generosity and quiet dedication of those who give their time and heart to our communities, never seeking the spotlight, but always making a difference.

“Nominations are now open

“If you know someone whose kindness and commitment deserve to be celebrated, share their story with us and help give them the recognition they truly deserve.”

The awards are being organised by South Tyneside Council in partnership with The Customs House and are being sponsored by a range of local businesses and organisations.

For 2025, Jarrow Hall is the lead sponsor and The Red Sky Foundation is once again donating the trophies for the award winners.

Alene Lee, Jarrow Hall’s Head of Business Development, Communications and Impact, added: “Jarrow Hall is incredibly proud to support the #LoveSouthTyneside Awards, a celebration of the remarkable individuals and groups who make our Borough such a vibrant and caring community.

“These awards shine a light on the unsung heroes whose dedication and spirit truly embody what it means to love where we live.”

Nominations are open and will close on Friday, July 11 - full details can be found at: www.lovesouthtyneside.co.uk.

