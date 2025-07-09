Google

A South Tyneside man has been handed an interim driving ban after being caught at the wheel with cocaine in his system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Rogan, 29, was stopped in his silver Volkswagen motor in Whiteleas Way, Whiteleas, on Saturday, January 4, a court heard. A blood test after his arrest showed he was above the legal limit for cocaine and its derivative breakdown product BZE.

Rogan, of Ayr Drive, Brockley Whins, was also found in possession of a quantity of the class A prohibited drug. At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine and two counts of drug driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

He gave a reading in blood for BZE of 800mcg. The limit is 50mcg. His reading for cocaine was 32mcg. The legal limit is 10mcg. Prosecutor John Garside gave no details of Rogan’s offences.

The court heard the defendant is due to appear at Durham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, July 14, in relation to separate charges of drug driving and dangerous driving. District Judge Zoe Passfield told Rogan she would delay sentencing on his latest matters until his crown court case had been concluded.

She imposed an interim driving ban, the length of which will be determined when Rogan returns to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 30.