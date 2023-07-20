Michael Callaghan, of Devonshire Street in South Shields, was initially given a £200 fixed penalty notice for dumping a UPVC door, complete with his own door number, in a back lane at the rear of his home.

He was idenitifed after CCTV footage was provided to South Tyneside Council’s environmental enforcement officers after they put up “wanted” posters in the local area.

Callaghan resfued to pay the fine and left the council no option but to prosecute through the courts.

He pleaded not guilty to fly tipping and a trial date was set, however, he failed to attend the subsequent hearings.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

As a result, the case of fly tipping along with two bail offences were proved in his absence at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Callaghan was fined £770 fine for the s33 Environment Act offence and the Bail Act matters together.

He was then given a victim surcharge of £77 and ordered to pay £1,250 in costs to South Tyneside Council.

Magistrates have given him 28 days to pay the total of £2,097.

Following the decision, a spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “Callaghan has wasted court time and taxpayers’ money by repeatedly failing to take responsibility for his actions.

“The court has imposed some heavy penalties in recognition of this, and I hope it sends out a stark message to anyone else who thinks they can evade justice in this way.

“As this case has proved, we will always investigate environmental crimes, and where we can identify offenders, will take all action available to us.