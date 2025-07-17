Google

A South Tyneside man failed to attend court on charges of being drunk and disorderly because he preferred to go to funerals of friends.

Wayne Mathison, 41, readily admitted to a judge he had prioritised paying his respects to two deceased pals over his duty to face justice. Mathison made the confession from the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where he stood after being detained on a warrant following his failure to appear.

The offender, of Gainsborough Avenue, Whiteleas, was arrested in Ford Avenue, South Shields, on Sunday, March 2, for being disorderly while drunk. And on Wednesday, March 27, he was held on the same offence but in Whiteleas Way, Whiteleas.

In between, he attended South Tyneside Adult Recovery Service (STARS), where he was seeking help around personal issues. But he turned up drunk, told staff he did not want to be there – and was thrown out after becoming abusive.

At his delayed court hearing, he pleaded guilty to two counts of being drunk and disorderly in public. He also admitted two counts of failing to surrender on Monday, April 7, and Friday, July 11.

Mathison told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “I had a couple of funerals to attend. I had to pay my respects.” David Forrester, defending, said: “He mentions two funerals and I’m aware of them because they were two of my clients.”

Mathison’s non-appearance meant he had not been assessed by the Probation Service for potential treatment around alcohol, drugs and mental health. District Judge Zoe Passfield told him: “This hasn’t been going well.

“First of all, you turned up at STARS and were abusive and were asked to leave and then you didn’t turn up for court last Friday. I’ve been in two minds about whether or not to let you have the report done. This is absolutely the last chance.

“If you don’t turn up for your appointment, the Probation Service will contact the police and you’ll be arrested and brought to court. If there is no report, community options will be off the table.”

Judge Passfield granted Mathison bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday August 21, on condition he engages with Probation.