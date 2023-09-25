Eglintine is starting a 12-month roads’ ban after pleading guilty to drug driving.

A South Tyneside man found himself over the drug drive limit - due to breathing in a relative’s cannabis fumes day after day, a court heard.

Shaun Eglintine, 39, of Stirling Avenue, Scotch Estate, Jarrow, had not smoked the illicit drug in over a year, his solicitor claimed.

But he inadvertently inhaled exhaled smoke from the substance almost every day while visiting his user family member.

His intake was enough to test positive for cannabis derivative THC after he was pulled over by police who suspected him of using a mobile phone at the wheel of his Audi.

A blood test taken after his arrest on Wednesday, March 15, confirmed a level of the drug at 5.3mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Eglintine is starting a 12-month roads’ ban after pleading guilty to drug driving at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “He was pulled over by police who thought that he was using a mobile phone.

“He looked to be under the influence of drugs and a roadside swipe test was positive. He was over the limit.

“It showed the prior use of cannabis, whether actively or passively.

“He’s been around people who are habitual users. He’s perhaps inadvertently taken cannabis into his system, and it stays in the system for some time.”

John Williams, defending, said: “It’s a very unusual case. He visits each day a close relative who uses a wheelchair and also smokes cannabis.

“It’s in every room in the house. He last smoked cannabis a year ago. By going to this house, he’s got the drug in his system.

“This is passive inhalation of cannabis, not from deliberately smoking it.”