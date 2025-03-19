A South Shields-based manufacturer has secured two lucrative export contracts.

Metec UK, based in South Shields, is celebrated after the company secured two export contracts that are worth more than £4.5million.

The largest of the contracts will see the company provide its sacrificial anodes to a major offshore windfarm in the North East, which in turn will provide green energy to over three million British homes.

The second contract will see Metec UK support the development of the UK’s offshore grid network by providing sacrificial anodes to another major offshore substation.

Both contracts follow a rising demand for sacrificial anodes, which has been driven by the global shift to renewable energy. The anodes provide long-term protection against corrosion to steel monopile and jacket foundations.

South Shields-based Metec UK has secured two contracts worth more than £4.5million.

As a result of this, Metec UK has managed to establish itself as a market leader in the supply of sacrificial anodes, which are also used by companies in the oil and gas, LNG, marine, and shipping industries.

Paul Wheeler, technical director at Metec UK, has revealed that the lucrative contracts will help create more opportunities for local people here in the borough.

He said: “These new contracts are fantastic news for the business.

“Following hot on the heels of our best year to date, they will enable us to further build on this success by continuing to grow and create more opportunities for local people.

“It’s the perfect way to kickstart the new year.”

Since it opened its first UK manufacturing hub eight years ago, the company has created 35 jobs in South Tyneside, with another eight set to be available in the coming months, along with ten work placements through an ongoing partnership with South Tyneside College.

Simon Cross, production manager, has stated that the work placements could see students seeking further employment within the company.

He added: “Since setting up the UK business eight years ago, it has grown to become the group’s main renewables arm and our location has been central to this.

“South Tyneside is fast becoming a central hub for renewables due to the number of businesses relocating here and its skilled industrial workforce, and this has benefited us massively.

“Both Paul and I are from the area, so we know it has everything we need to succeed, and this is also why we have partnered with South Tyneside College.

The two contracts will see Metec UK supply sacrificial anodes to the offshore energy industry.

“Over the next 12 months, we’ll be creating ten work placements for local students in the hope that some of them will seek to explore further employment with us, while ensuring we have a pipeline of talent for years to come.”

Metec UK’s recent growth has been supported by a £50,000 grant from South Tyneside Council, which has helped to increase output and futureproof the site.

The grant has helped the purchase and installation of solar panels, retrofitting the building and new foundry tooling to increase capacity.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, has praised Metec UK for securing the two contracts.

She commented: “Metec UK is a fantastic success story for our flourishing renewable energy industry.

“Flying the flag for South Tyneside across the globe, it is a fantastic example of how our skilled workforce and established industry cluster can help businesses innovate and grow and we are delighted to have supported them on their journey.”