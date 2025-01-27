South Tyneside marks Holocaust Memorial Day with a special service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside has paid tribute to genocide victims in a special service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community representatives and schoolchildren in South Tyneside have marked Holocaust Memorial Day (Monday, January 27) by coming together for a special service.

The memorial service, which was held at South Shields Town Hall, was led by Pastoral Minister Jacki Dunn and Reverend Jason Wratton, and included prayers, poems and psalms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also included the lighting of candles by representatives of the community.

Those in attendance include Councillor Fay Cunningham, Mayor of South Tyneside, Stella Matthewson, the Mayoress, Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Jonathan Tew, the chief executive of South Tyneside Council, and Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields.

South Tyneside has held a special service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. | South Tyneside Council

Pupils from Westoe Crown and Hadrian Primary School played a key role in the service by placing leaves on a special ‘Tree of Life’.

Each leaf includes a pledge for what they will do to help ‘keep the memory alive’ of those who were victims of genocide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the service, Cllr Cunningham said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an incredibly important occasion in which, we come together to remember the millions of people who have been murdered, have seen their lives changed beyond recognition or were affected by such terrible atrocities against humanity.

The service was held at South Shields Town Hall on Monday, January 27 to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. | South Tyneside Council

“It is important that we reflect upon past experiences to challenge hatred and persecution today and in the future. With the passing of time, there is always a concern that the stories of those affected by genocide might be lost.

“Our younger generation have a key role to play in helping to keep alive the memories of those lost and ensuring these atrocities are never repeated. Their involvement makes the event all the more poignant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holocaust Memorial Day is held each year on January 27 and coincides with the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp.

It is an international day of remembrance for victims of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and more recently, acts of genocide in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Children from Westoe Crown and Hadrian Primary School played a key role in the service by placing leaves on a special ‘Tree of Life’. | South Tyneside Council

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is ‘For a Better Future’ and is extra poignant as today marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

For more information about Holocaust Memorial Day, visit: https://hmd.org.uk/.