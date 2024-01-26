South Tyneside marks Holocaust Memorial Day with moving service in South Shields
A touching service has been held at South Shields Town Hall to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
South Tyneside's community representatives and schoolchildren have come together to pay tribute to genocide victims as the borough marks Holocaust Memorial Day.
The poignant memorial service was held at South Shields Town Hall on Friday, January 26.
It was led by Lay Pastoral Minister Jacki Dunn and included prayers, psalms, poems and the lighting of candles by representatives of the community.
In attendance was Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Jonathan Tew, chief executive of South Tyneside Council, Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, and Kate Osbourne, MP for Jarrow.
Children from Westoe Crown and Hadrian primary schools also played a key role in the service by placing leaves on a special Tree of Life.
Each leaf makes a pledge for what they will do to help "keep the memory alive".
Councillor John McCabe, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has highlighted the importance of marking Holocaust Memorial Day.
He said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an incredibly important occasion in which we come together to remember the millions of people who have been murdered, have seen their lives changed beyond recognition or were affected by such terrible atrocities against humanity.
“The day provides us with an opportunity to honour the survivors and reminds us how quickly hatred and division can take hold.
"It also reminds us how fragile freedom is, how quickly it can be removed or restricted and highlights the importance of maintaining and protecting freedoms for all.
“It is important that we reflect upon past experiences to challenge hatred and persecution today and in the future. With the passing of time there is always a concern that the stories of those affected by genocide might be lost.
“Our younger generation have a key role to play in helping to keep alive the memories of those lost and ensuring these atrocities are never repeated.
"Their involvement makes the event all the more poignant.”
Holocaust Memorial Day (January 27) is the international day of remembrance for the victims of Nazi persecution during the Second World War.
In more recent times, it also provides a time to remember those killed in acts of genocide in Bosnia, Cambodia, Darfur and Rwanda.
The theme for this year's Holocaust Memorial Day if "Fragility of Freedom".
It will reflect on how freedom is fragile and vulnerable to abuse, and how easily freedoms can be lost or stolen and how, even when they are regained, life may never be the same again.