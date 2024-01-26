South Tyneside marks Holocaust Memorial Day with moving service in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside's community representatives and schoolchildren have come together to pay tribute to genocide victims as the borough marks Holocaust Memorial Day.

The poignant memorial service was held at South Shields Town Hall on Friday, January 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was led by Lay Pastoral Minister Jacki Dunn and included prayers, psalms, poems and the lighting of candles by representatives of the community.

In attendance was Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Jonathan Tew, chief executive of South Tyneside Council, Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, and Kate Osbourne, MP for Jarrow.

Children from Westoe Crown and Hadrian primary schools also played a key role in the service by placing leaves on a special Tree of Life.

Councillor John McCabe, the Mayor of South Tyneside (centre), with South Tyneside Council Chief Executive Jonathan Tew, Jarrow MP Kate Osbourne, South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck and Council Leader, Councillor Tracey Dixon. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Each leaf makes a pledge for what they will do to help "keep the memory alive".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John McCabe, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has highlighted the importance of marking Holocaust Memorial Day.

He said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an incredibly important occasion in which we come together to remember the millions of people who have been murdered, have seen their lives changed beyond recognition or were affected by such terrible atrocities against humanity.

“The day provides us with an opportunity to honour the survivors and reminds us how quickly hatred and division can take hold.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Service was led by Lay Pastoral Minister Jacki Dunn. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

"It also reminds us how fragile freedom is, how quickly it can be removed or restricted and highlights the importance of maintaining and protecting freedoms for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that we reflect upon past experiences to challenge hatred and persecution today and in the future. With the passing of time there is always a concern that the stories of those affected by genocide might be lost.

“Our younger generation have a key role to play in helping to keep alive the memories of those lost and ensuring these atrocities are never repeated.

"Their involvement makes the event all the more poignant.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Holocaust Memorial Day (January 27) is the international day of remembrance for the victims of Nazi persecution during the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In more recent times, it also provides a time to remember those killed in acts of genocide in Bosnia, Cambodia, Darfur and Rwanda.

The theme for this year's Holocaust Memorial Day if "Fragility of Freedom".