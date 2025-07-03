South Tyneside Metro users set to be impacted by five-day line closure

A busy section of South Tyneside’s Metro line is due to close for five days.

Nexus, the public body that manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, have confirmed that South Tyneside will face a line closure for five days to allow for essential investment in new overhead power lines.

The planned closure will take place between Hebburn and South Shields from Monday, August 4, to Friday, August 8 - with the affect route reopening to members of the public on Saturday, August 9.

The works will involve the overhead power system and will see a total of 1,600 metres of new contact wires and catenary installed, which is vital for the operation of the Metro system.

The system is used to power the Metro trains and its renewal is part of a programme to ensure long term reliability of the network.

South Tyneside's Metro line is facing a five-day closure for overhead line replacement work. | Nexus

Nexus has stated that the focus of the works is in the area between Bede and Tyne Dock.

The work forms part of Nexus’ Asset Renewal Programme, which involved the modernisation of key items of Metro infrastructure including tracks and overhead lines.

Replacement buses (number 900) will replace the trains during the closure and provide a frequent service from South Shields Transport Interchagne to Heworth Interchange, call at or near all Metro stations on the route.

Customers will be able to connect with Metro services from Platform One at Hebburn Metro station or from Heworth for onward journeys towards Newcastle and Sunderland.

Planning ahead and allowing extra time for travelling is advised.

Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “We’re investing in overhead line equipment renewals for our Metro line in South Tyneside.

“This will ensure Metro continues to reliably serve the borough for many years to come.

“These wires are critical for the operation of Metro and we’re renewing them right across the Metro network in phases as part of our Metro Asset Renewal Programme.

“The works can only be carried out safely during a five-day closure of the Metro line between Pelaw and South Shields.

“There is no good time to close a section of line, but our plans consider school holidays, least disruption to customers and the most efficient works.

“This project ensures that a vital section of the Metro system is future proofed and reliable for the long term.

“A frequent replacement bus service will run in the affected area so that customers can still travel around on public transport. The buses will get everyone where they need to be during the closure.”

In partnership with the Department for Transport (DfT), Nexus has been able to invest close to £1 billion in upgrading the Tyne and Wear Metro network over the past 15 years.

This has included the new train fleet and works to remove single-track operations in South Tyneside.

