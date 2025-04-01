Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside mum has been spared jail but banned from keeping dogs for a decade after her pet mauled four people in two attacks three weeks apart.

Marcelle Mason’s bully cross bit two walkers when she allowed it to run out of control on fields at Temple Park, South Shields, on Sunday, March 31 last year.

Mason, 40, of Fulwell Avenue, Horsley Hill, South Shields, failed to learn her lesson and let the mutt break free from an address on Friday, April 19.

A South Tyneside mum has been banned from keeping dogs after her pet mauled four people | Alexandre - stock.adobe.com

It sunk its teeth into a couple walking their dog in Lynwood Way, Cleadon Park, South Shields, causing bite injuries.

Their dog was also savaged, leaving them with an £1,850 vets’ bill, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

In statements to police, a victim of the first attack said she was “lucky” her grandchildren had not joined her on her walk.

The husband of the couple walking said he had been “terrified”, while his wife described the attack as “horrific”.

Mason pleaded guilty to four counts of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control causing injury.

District Judge Zoe Passfield said both sets of offences were serious enough for prison terms, the second with a higher culpability.

She jailed Mason for 16 weeks for the second attacks and to 14 days for each of the earlier crimes, all to run concurrently.

Judge Passfield suspended the sentences for 18 months, then issued a 10-year dog ownership disqualification.

The court also heard Mason had signed over the dog to police for destruction.

The judge told her: “These were serious offences and injuries were caused to four people and two dogs.

“The second offence is far more serious than the first because after that first instance, you should have done everything in your power to ensure that the dog was under control.”

Prosecutor John Garside said: “At 4pm on March 31, a lady was walking her spaniel at Temple Park.

“She states a brown bully cross has run at speed at her dog, and attacked. Both she and her dog suffered bites.

“A lady came to help and was attacked. She suffered three tooth marks in the palm of her hand.

“At about 7.30pm on April 19, a couple were walking their dog in Lynwood Way. The dog has attacked them and their dog.

“The woman confirmed he had suffered bite marks and bruising to his body, while he had some soft tissue damage and bruising.”

Joanne Gatens, defending, said Mason had been assured her dog was good with people when she bought it a few weeks before the first attack.

She insisted Mason had not recklessly let her dog run free at Temple Park, and in the second attack, it had escaped when she put a bin out.

Judge Passfield ordered Mason to complete 25 rehabilitation days and pay each of her four victims £200 compensation.

The judge said Mason could not apply to have the dog banning order lifted for seven years.