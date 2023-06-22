South Tyneside music group plan to perform at Disneyland Paris in near future

A community music group based in South Tyneside will be celebrating their 10th birthday this year.

Off Key Music - Community Windband, is a not-for-profit community group, made up of various musicians playing wind instruments.

The group was formed in 2013, meaning that this year, they will celebrate 10 years of performing their music across the North East and beyond. They are open to new members of any age and ability, and it is completely free to join.

Their annual summer concert will be held at St Oswalds Church in Hebburn, where the group usually practice and perform, but will be an extra special event for the group as they celebrate 10 years.

The event which will take place on Sunday, July 15 at 6pm until 8pm, will also include a raffle, buffet and an 80s fancy dress disco. Anyone is welcome to attend the event and celebrate.

Ticket prices for the Off Key Music - Community Windband summer concert are £8 for adults, while children aged 12 or under can attend for free.

The music group will also perform in South Tyneside as part of their summer events schedule. Both performances will take place in August, at Fountain Park in Hebburn and the Amphitheatre in South Shields.

Off Key Music - Community Windband are hoping to take their talents further afield next year, as they revealed they are in the process of arranging an incredible performance at Disneyland Paris in April 2024.

