South Tyneside opticians champion glasses recycling to help local charity

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:15 BST
Two South Tyneside Specsavers are working together to champion glasses recycling.

Specsavers in South Shields, on King Street, and Jarrow, at the Bede Precinct, have teamed up with the Sunderland Lions Club to support their glasses recycling initiative.

Both stores will be hosting recycling bins for the group’s Recycle for Sight scheme, which aims to collect unwanted glasses for people in the community and beyond who need them most.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are welcome to visit their branch and donate their unused spectacles.

Specsavers in South Tyneside are backing a glasses recycling campaign.placeholder image
Specsavers in South Tyneside are backing a glasses recycling campaign. | Other 3rd Party

Emma Nicol, Specsavers Jarrow and South Shields ophthalmic director, has expressed her delight at being able to back the Lions Club’s campaign.

She said: “Getting behind this great community organisation with a cause so close to all our hearts is a no-brainer.

“Some people take access to proper eyecare and working glasses for granted, but it is not something always readily available to everyone, with many barriers including financial and access.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

“We hope hosting these Recycle for Sight bins in our store can help the Lions Club get glasses to those who need them most.”

You can find out more about Specsavers in South Tyneside at: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/.

Related topics:SpecsaversSouth TynesideSouth ShieldsCommunityKing Street
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice