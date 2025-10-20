South Tyneside opticians champion glasses recycling to help local charity

Two South Tyneside Specsavers are working together to champion glasses recycling.

Specsavers in South Shields, on King Street, and Jarrow, at the Bede Precinct, have teamed up with the Sunderland Lions Club to support their glasses recycling initiative.

Both stores will be hosting recycling bins for the group’s Recycle for Sight scheme, which aims to collect unwanted glasses for people in the community and beyond who need them most.

Members of the public are welcome to visit their branch and donate their unused spectacles.

Specsavers in South Tyneside are backing a glasses recycling campaign. | Other 3rd Party

Emma Nicol, Specsavers Jarrow and South Shields ophthalmic director, has expressed her delight at being able to back the Lions Club’s campaign.

She said: “Getting behind this great community organisation with a cause so close to all our hearts is a no-brainer.

“Some people take access to proper eyecare and working glasses for granted, but it is not something always readily available to everyone, with many barriers including financial and access.

“We hope hosting these Recycle for Sight bins in our store can help the Lions Club get glasses to those who need them most.”

You can find out more about Specsavers in South Tyneside at: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/.