South Tyneside pays tribute on Anzac Day with special remembrance service

The people of South Tyneside came together to honour members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at a special ANZAC Day service.

Anzac Day is a National Day of Remembrance commemorating those who fought in the battle of Gallipoli during the First World War, including South Shields-born Private John Simpson Kirkpatrick, known as 'The Man with the Donkey.'

To mark the occasion, a service took place at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue in Ocean Road, South Shields Town Centre.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe was joined by the Mayoress, Julie McCabe and the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Col. Ann Clouston to lead the service, which included a one-minute silence, renditions of The Last Post and Reveille. Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the people of the Borough.

ANZAC Day service in South Shields

It was conducted by Father Mark Mawhinney and attended by local dignitaries, military organisations and children from Lord Blyton and Stanhope primary schools.

Kirkpatrick risked his own life to rescue more than 300 wounded Australian and New Zealand soldier from the frontline during the Gallipoli campaign of 1915. He carried the soldiers to safety using his trusted donkey until he was killed at the age of 22 by a sniper's bullet on 19 May 1915.

His bravery continues to inspire generations of people and he is still highly regarded in Australia where his amazing story is told to schoolchildren.

ANZAC Day service in South Shields

The Mayor said: "It was an honour to pay tribute to John Simpson Kirkpatrick for his incredible bravery and to all the service personnel who lost their lives at Gallipoli.

"The Gallipoli campaign was one of the Allie' great military disasters in the First World War, but also stands out for the immense bravery of the Anzac troops.

"Kirkpatrick is not only a son of South Shields, but rightly regarded as one of Australia's greatest heroes. We were so proud to honour and remember him and his comrades in this way."