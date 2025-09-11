South Tyneside Post Office set to close - here’s why

A South Shields Post Office is set to close, but not for long.

Carden Avenue Post Office is set to close for a short period as the shop undergoes a period of refurbishment.

Extensive building work and refurbishing of the counters at the shop is set to take place and it is expected to take around three weeks to complete.

It means that the Carden Avenue branch will close at 4.30pn on Tuesday, September 23, and it is due to reopen to members of the public at 9am on Monday, October 13.

Once reopened, the site will change to one of the Post Office’s ‘Main Style branches’ that offers additional services.

It means that customers will have access to vehicle tax renewal and foreign currency once the refurbishment work is complete.

Lynne Archbold, Post Office Area Change Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.

“When the branch re-opens it will have extra Post Office services of vehicle tax renewal and a wide range of foreign currency.”

Should members of the public in the Carden Avenue area need to access Post Office services during the closure period, then they should use the Horsley Hill Post Office, on Horsley Hill Square, the West Park Post Office, on Stanhope Road, or the Whiteleas Post Office, on Whitleas Way.

For more information about Post Office services, visit: https://www.postoffice.co.uk/.