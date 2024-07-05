South Tyneside Pride event to celebrate all things dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pride Pooches event will take place in Jarrow on 14 July.

Metro customers are in for a ‘pawesome’ time as scores of dog owners take to the network for Pride celebrations in South Tyneside.

Dogs can travel free on Metro with a responsible owner. They will be the centre piece of the Pride Pooches event at West Park in Jarrow on Sunday, 14 July.

Just a short walk from Jarrow Metro station, the family friendly event includes market stalls, food vendors, kids rides and more, as part of this year’s Pride in South Tyneside, delivered by Out North East.

Tyne and Wear Metro operator, Nexus, and Newcastle based open access train operator, Lumo, are both official partners of Pride Pooches.

A kaleidoscope of canines are to be featured across official social media channels. Video content will be prominent on their respective Tik Tok and Instagram channels.

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our colleagues at Lumo to support Pride in South Tyneside.

“We’re event partners for the Pride Pooches in Jarrow on Sunday, 14 July, and we can’t wait to see everyone travelling their by Metro. It promises to be a fantastic day, with fun for all the family, and a chance to see all our four-legged friends heading there with their owners.

“With limited car parking at the site the Metro is the ideal way to get there, and don’t forget that kids also go free.

“Inclusivity is the cornerstone of our brand, right across the communities that Metro serves. We want everyone to feel welcome, safe, and free from discrimination whenever they choose to travel with us, and this exciting event is a perfect opportunity to remind our customers that their dogs can travel with them on Metro for free.”

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo, said: “Diversity and inclusivity is an important part of our team culture and inclusive one-class, sustainable and great value train service here at Lumo. We also love that many pooches and their owners choose to travel with us each day on our route between London, Newcastle and Edinburgh, so we are thrilled to be a partner organisation for Pride Pooches, which is a big part of the Pride in South Tyneside event this year.

“Supporting local Pride celebrations is really important to us as a company, our customers and our work to support the many communities that we serve.”

Peter Darrant, Chair of Out North East, said: “We are delighted Metro and Lumo are sponsoring our first Pride Pooches family event. Both partners are true allies of the LGBTQ+ community and that support now extends to our four-legged friends.”