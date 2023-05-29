South Tyneside primary school wins international award for third time running

A South Tyneside primary school has won an international award for the third time in a row.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School which is located in Jarrow, is the proud recipient of the British Council’s prestigious International School Award.

This marks the third time that the school, which is a part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, has been awarded the title.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School won the award in recognition of its exceptional work in international education, which has included sharing pen-pal letters with partners at their partner school Noisy-le-Sec in France and taking part in the European Christmas tree decoration exchange.

The award has also been acknowledged for its international curriculum, where students are given the opportunity to learn about books, festivals, music, food, and other faiths from around the world.

Teacher Anne-Marie McQullin, who is the coordinator of the international dimension at the school, was presented with the award at a celebration which was held at the Houses of Parliament, where she was joined by Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

McQuillin said: “We believe that international learning is key to ensuring that our pupils become responsible citizens and show respect towards others. Our children love learning about the world, different languages and ways of life. As well as developing respect for diversity and difference, our international work is as much about appreciating our similarities and understanding that we are all one.

“Gaining the award for the third time running is a fantastic achievement and is testament to our school’s commitment to embedding a rich and creative range of international work.”

Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, said: ‘The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

“The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms. This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic.

“The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with utmost pride that we celebrate their achievements. By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.”

Headteacher Moya Rooney added: “We would be thrilled to help other schools gainthe award through our ambassadorial role.

“Anne-Marie McQuillin has supported a number of schools in applying for the award, in her role as teacher at St Bede’s and previously as primary languages coordinator for South Tyneside. Please get in touch if you would like to meet with her to discuss the award process, get ideas for international activities or for creating/maintaining partnerships with schools abroad, or if you would like a staff twilight session to kickstart or restart your school’s International School Award journey.”