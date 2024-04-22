With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of South Tyneside have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of South Tyneside which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

These are the cheapest areas to buy a house in South Tyneside. South Tyneside property: The cheapest areas to buy a house including South Shields, Jarrow and more.

West Harton The average cost of a house in West Harton was £96,000 in 2022. This ranks it as the cheapest area in South Tyneside and the 94th cheapest in England and Wales.

Biddick Hill The average cost of a house in Biddick Hill was £100,000 in 2022.